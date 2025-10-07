Mercedes-Benz India achieves highest-ever monthly sales post GST reforms

Mercedes-Benz India has achieved its highest-ever monthly sales in the company's history, thanks to a strong customer response following the government's GST 2.0 reforms. The luxury carmaker's sales for September 2025 grew by an impressive 36% over those of September 2024. The festive season further boosted demand, with over 2,500 units sold in just nine days during Navratri.

Sales growth Record sales for flagship SUVs The strong sales momentum continued into the second quarter of FY25-26, with 5,119 units sold. From April to September, cumulative sales reached 9,357 units—a year-on-year growth of 4%. Mercedes-Benz India also witnessed record monthly sales for its flagship SUVs including the GLS, AMG G63, GLE and GLC models as well as EQS SUV. However, the entry luxury segment featuring A-Class sedan and GLA SUV saw a decline in Q2 FY25-26 due to competition from lower-priced offerings with market incentives.

Segment success Top-end luxury segment's best-ever month The top-end luxury segment performed exceptionally well with a 25% penetration and 12% year-on-year growth. Notably, 75% of top-end vehicles sold were bespoke 'manufaktur' models, offering personalized options and exclusive appointments. The core luxury segment also made significant contributions with Long Wheelbase E-Class, GLC, and GLE SUVs achieving their best-ever monthly sales. Mercedes-Benz India's EV portfolio also witnessed growth, accounting for an 8% share of overall sales.