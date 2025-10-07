Maruti Suzuki WagonR now starts at ₹5 lakh

Variants see up to ₹65,600 cut

The biggest drop is on the ZXi Plus 1.2L AMT variant, now cheaper by up to ₹65,600. Most other WagonR variants see around an 8.5% cut too.

The base LXi petrol model starts at ₹4,98,900 (ex-showroom), and some dealerships might throw in extra discounts or perks.