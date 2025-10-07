Next Article
Maruti Suzuki WagonR now starts at ₹5 lakh
Auto
Maruti Suzuki just made the WagonR more wallet-friendly, thanks to new GST rules for small cars that kicked in on September 22, 2025.
The price cuts are designed to make car ownership easier—especially with the festive season here.
Variants see up to ₹65,600 cut
The biggest drop is on the ZXi Plus 1.2L AMT variant, now cheaper by up to ₹65,600. Most other WagonR variants see around an 8.5% cut too.
The base LXi petrol model starts at ₹4,98,900 (ex-showroom), and some dealerships might throw in extra discounts or perks.
Why you should consider the WagonR
WagonR has always been about space and reliability, plus you get both petrol and CNG options.
With these lower prices and possible festive deals, it's a solid pick if you want a practical hatchback that doesn't break the bank.