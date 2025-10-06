TVS Raider gets 1st-in-segment boost mode, dual disk brakes Auto Oct 06, 2025

TVS Motor has rolled out an updated Raider, bringing some cool first-in-segment features to the popular bike.

The newly launched model now comes with dual disk brakes and ABS for better safety and control, plus Glide Through Technology (GTT) that makes city rides smoother and more fuel-efficient.

There's also a new "boost mode" using iGO Assist tech for that extra kick when you need it.