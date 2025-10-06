TVS Raider gets 1st-in-segment boost mode, dual disk brakes
TVS Motor has rolled out an updated Raider, bringing some cool first-in-segment features to the popular bike.
The newly launched model now comes with dual disk brakes and ABS for better safety and control, plus Glide Through Technology (GTT) that makes city rides smoother and more fuel-efficient.
There's also a new "boost mode" using iGO Assist tech for that extra kick when you need it.
Prices start at ₹95,600
You can check out the upgraded Raider at TVS dealerships across India starting this month.
Prices in Delhi start at ₹95,600 for the TFT DD model and ₹93,800 for the SXC DD variant.
Aniruddha Haldar from TVS says the TVS Raider "redefines what young riders can seek from their motorcycle," highlighting the innovative features aimed at making every ride more exciting.