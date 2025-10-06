Next Article
TVS Raider 125 now comes with disk brakes: Check details
Auto
TVS just dropped a new Raider 125 dual-disc variant, priced between ₹93,800 and ₹95,600 (ex-showroom).
The big highlights? Disc brakes on both wheels with single-channel ABS for safer stops, plus a boost mode for extra power when overtaking.
Glide Through Technology (GTT) makes slow rides smoother, and there's a fresh red color option to stand out.
New trims and tires for better handling
You get two trims: one with an LCD display at ₹93,800 and another with a slick TFT screen at ₹95,600.
TVS also tweaked the tires for better handling—90/90-17 up front and 110/80-17 at the back.
All these updates show TVS is serious about mixing tech and style in their sporty commuter bikes.