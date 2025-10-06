TVS Raider 125 now comes with disk brakes: Check details

New trims and tires for better handling

You get two trims: one with an LCD display at ₹93,800 and another with a slick TFT screen at ₹95,600.

TVS also tweaked the tires for better handling—90/90-17 up front and 110/80-17 at the back.

All these updates show TVS is serious about mixing tech and style in their sporty commuter bikes.