Record-breaking Q2 for Mercedes-Benz India, with 10,000+ cars sold
Auto
Mercedes-Benz India just had its best month ever, with sales jumping 36% compared to last year.
The boost came from GST 2.0 reforms making customers more confident, plus a festive rush—over 2,500 cars were snapped up during Navratri alone, setting a new record for the brand.
Luxury segment drives sales, EVs make up 8% of total
The real game-changer was the luxury segment: top-end models like the GLS and AMG G63 saw strong demand, and three out of four buyers chose custom 'manufaktur' versions.
The Core Luxury lineup—including the Long Wheelbase E-Class and GLC SUVs—also broke their own sales records.
Electric vehicles made up 8% of total sales, with the EQS SUV leading that pack and the Long Wheelbase E-Class posting an impressive 47% growth over last year's Q2.