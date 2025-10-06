Record-breaking Q2 for Mercedes-Benz India, with 10,000+ cars sold

Luxury segment drives sales, EVs make up 8% of total

The real game-changer was the luxury segment: top-end models like the GLS and AMG G63 saw strong demand, and three out of four buyers chose custom 'manufaktur' versions.

The Core Luxury lineup—including the Long Wheelbase E-Class and GLC SUVs—also broke their own sales records.

Electric vehicles made up 8% of total sales, with the EQS SUV leading that pack and the Long Wheelbase E-Class posting an impressive 47% growth over last year's Q2.