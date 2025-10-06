Mahindra launches new Bolero range with added features, reduced prices

Mahindra has launched an updated range of its popular SUVs, the Bolero and Bolero Neo. The 2025 models come with refreshed styling, new features, and better-equipped variants. The standard Bolero is now priced from ₹7.99 lakh, while the Bolero Neo starts at ₹8.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Both vehicles also get new top-end variants that add a touch of modernity to their tried-and-tested appeal.

Variant details Bolero comes in three variants For 2025, the Bolero is available in three variants: B4, B6, and B8. The entry-level B4 variant now starts at ₹7.99 lakh, down from ₹8.79 lakh earlier. The mid-spec B6 is priced at ₹8.69 lakh while the new flagship B8 variant costs ₹9.69 lakh. This pricing strategy makes the Bolero more accessible to first-time SUV buyers while adding value at every trim level.

Feature upgrades What are the key updates? The B4 variant of the Bolero continues to focus on essentials with vinyl seats and a utilitarian interior. However, the mid-spec B6 now comes with fabric upholstery and a touchscreen infotainment system. The new top-end B8 variant gets leatherette upholstery, diamond-cut alloy wheels, fog lamps, and static bending headlamps. These updates not only enhance the Bolero's visual appeal but also improve comfort and convenience for everyday users.

Safety upgrades The SUV gets a new infotainment system For the first time, the Bolero gets a 17.8cm touchscreen infotainment system with steering-mounted controls. The SUV also gets a Driver Information System (DIS) that displays key vehicle data and USB Type-C charging ports for added practicality. Visually, Mahindra has introduced a new grille design across all variants and added a Stealth Black color option that lends the Bolero a more premium stance.

Design enhancements Bolero Neo also gets revised front grille The Bolero Neo, aimed at urban and semi-urban buyers looking for ruggedness in a compact form, also gets a major update for 2025. It gets a revised front grille with horizontal accents and new 16-inch alloy wheels. The boxy silhouette with tailgate-mounted spare wheel remains unchanged, preserving the SUV's unmistakable Bolero character. Mahindra has added two new exterior shades, Jeans Blue and Concrete Gray, to enhance the visual appeal of this model.