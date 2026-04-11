Mercedes-Benz India pulls select models ahead of CLA EV launch

Mercedes-Benz has removed the A-Class Limousine, EQA, EQB, and EQE SUV from its India website. The move comes ahead of the launch of the CLA EV model in the country. The luxury carmaker confirmed that all existing stocks of these models have been sold out in India. "Customers looking for the latest generation BEV, can explore the new CLA, which is the most 'intelligent Mercedes-Benz ever' and has created new benchmark in the luxury BEVs, debuting on 24th April."

Market focus Shift in strategy The discontinuation of these models indicates a strategic shift by Mercedes-Benz to focus on higher-end models in its portfolio. The move comes after the company reported a 23% decline in the entry-level segment last year. "Can we match our rivals selling at a lower price? Maybe not. But we would want to play on our strengths, and we'll surely prioritize value over volume," said Santosh Iyer, MD and CEO of Mercedes-Benz India, in an earlier interview with Autocar India.

Price shift Price hike for customers With the discontinuation of the A-Class, which was priced between ₹44.46 lakh and ₹45.92 lakh (ex-showroom), customers will now have to pay more for the GLA SUV, which is currently the most accessible Mercedes on sale. The upcoming CLA EV will further consolidate Mercedes's entry-level EV portfolio into just one model. The company has announced that CLA EV will have a 'tentative' ex-showroom price of ₹55 lakh to ₹59 lakh (ex-showroom).

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