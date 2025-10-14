Mercedes-Benz's new EV can drive 33km daily on sunlight alone
What's the story
Mercedes-Benz has introduced its latest concept car, the Vision Iconic. The futuristic two-door electric coupe is a modern take on the grand tourers of the 1930s. With its long hood and illuminated grille, it resembles something straight out of a superhero movie. The exterior features black solar paint that enables auxiliary charging. According to Mercedes-Benz, the system can generate enough energy to support an estimated driving range of up to 11,990km annually.
Design details
Design of Vision Iconic draws inspiration from classic models
The Vision Iconic's design is a nod to the iconic cars of the past, with a long hood reminiscent of pre-war grand tourers. The front grille is inspired by the upright grilles of classic models like the W108, W111, and 600 Pullman. The rear takes cues from the world's first supercar, Mercedes-Benz 300 SL. Inside, it features an Art Deco-inspired "Zeppelin" floating glass structure and four clocks on the dashboard.
Tech specs
Coupe features Level 4 autonomy and neuromorphic computing
The Vision Iconic comes with steer-by-wire technology, allowing designers more flexibility with the interior layout. The car is also equipped with Level 4 autonomy, meaning it can drive itself without any input from the driver. It can even park itself after dropping off its passengers. This is all made possible by neuromorphic computing, a system that uses artificial neural networks to process information more efficiently than current computers.