Mercedes-Benz's new EV can drive 33km daily on sunlight alone

The Vision Iconic's design is a nod to the iconic cars of the past, with a long hood reminiscent of pre-war grand tourers. The front grille is inspired by the upright grilles of classic models like the W108, W111, and 600 Pullman. The rear takes cues from the world's first supercar, Mercedes-Benz 300 SL. Inside, it features an Art Deco-inspired "Zeppelin" floating glass structure and four clocks on the dashboard.

Tech specs

Coupe features Level 4 autonomy and neuromorphic computing

The Vision Iconic comes with steer-by-wire technology, allowing designers more flexibility with the interior layout. The car is also equipped with Level 4 autonomy, meaning it can drive itself without any input from the driver. It can even park itself after dropping off its passengers. This is all made possible by neuromorphic computing, a system that uses artificial neural networks to process information more efficiently than current computers.