Mercedes-Benz's upcoming EVs will flaunt a giant illuminated grille

Mercedes-Benz is taking its design language for EVs to the next level with an even bigger illuminated grille. The bold move was teased by the company's design chief Gorden Wagener on Instagram. The futuristic front end of what looks like a new sedan gives off strong S-Class vibes, especially with its tall and narrow grille shape reminiscent of early S-Class models.

Inspiration Grille shape reminds us of early S-Class models The new grille design is reminiscent of the "Fintail" W112/W113 S-Class and its successor, the W108/W109. These early S-Class sedans had a tall and somewhat narrow grille, just like this one. However, later models transitioned to a shorter and wider grille as design trends evolved. The illuminated Mercedes three-pointed star hood ornament on the front further adds to this retro appeal.

Speculation Design could be hinting at an upcoming E-Class EV While it isn't confirmed, the new design could be a hint at an upcoming E-Class EV. However, Mercedes has already confirmed an electric S-Class based on its new MB.EA platform is in the works. This model will replace the underperforming EQS model. The new illuminated grille features 942 LED pixels to recreate segments of past Mercedes radiator grilles, further hinting at this design trend's potential future use in other models.