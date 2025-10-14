Ferrari reveals new cars coming in 2026-2030

EVs to make up a 5th of sales by 2030

Ferrari says it's sticking to limited-edition drops to keep that exclusive vibe, with CEO Benedetto Vigna noting production for 2026 is already sold out—so new buyers are looking at 2027.

The brand's fanbase has grown fast since 2022, jumping over 20% to about 90,000 customers.

While they've set a goal for EVs to make up around one-fifth of sales by the end of this decade, Ferrari isn't ditching its iconic V-12 engine just yet—it'll still show up in some special editions.