Ferrari reveals new cars coming in 2026-2030
Ferrari just announced it's rolling out 20 new cars between 2026 and 2030—including their very first electric ride, the "Elettrica."
This comes after a huge year in 2024, when Ferrari sold a record-breaking 13,752 cars.
Updates to fan favorites like the 296 and a plug-in hybrid Purosangue SUV are likely, according to industry logic.
EVs to make up a 5th of sales by 2030
Ferrari says it's sticking to limited-edition drops to keep that exclusive vibe, with CEO Benedetto Vigna noting production for 2026 is already sold out—so new buyers are looking at 2027.
The brand's fanbase has grown fast since 2022, jumping over 20% to about 90,000 customers.
While they've set a goal for EVs to make up around one-fifth of sales by the end of this decade, Ferrari isn't ditching its iconic V-12 engine just yet—it'll still show up in some special editions.