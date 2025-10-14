Next Article
Ford's Chennai plant may not reopen as US tariffs bite
Auto
Ford's Chennai factory has been shut since 2022, and now its comeback looks shaky.
The company was hoping to use the plant for exports, but new US tariffs on exports to the US have led Ford to reconsider its plans.
Meanwhile, Ford's big business services team in Chennai is still running as usual.
Tamil Nadu government is waiting for Ford's decision
The Tamil Nadu government is urging Ford to make up its mind about the plant, hoping a decision will boost the state's auto sector.
But with Ford pouring billions into electric vehicle projects in Germany and Cologne, it's pretty clear their eyes are on Europe—not India—right now.