Land Rover Discovery arrives in India with Gemini, Tempest editions

Land Rover has launched the MY26 Discovery SUV in India, with prices starting at ₹1.26 crore (ex-showroom). The British automaker has introduced two new trims: the Gemini and Tempest editions. These models come with unique exterior and interior design elements. All variants are powered by a 3.0-liter six-cylinder, turbocharged mild-hybrid diesel engine that delivers a robust performance.

Design The Tempest edition features a Petra Copper shade The new Discovery Tempest and Gemini editions come with minor design changes, both on the outside and inside. The Tempest edition features exclusive Petra Copper shade for up to 22-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, roof and 'Discovery' lettering on the hood. It also gets updated grille with hexagonal elements finished in Graphite Altas gloss hue.

Special features It gets a unique 'Tempest' symbol on the puddle lamp The Discovery Tempest edition also gets a puddle lamp with a unique 'Tempest' symbol and exclusive silver-finished door sill plates. It comes in three exterior color options: Carpathian Gray, Varesine Blue and Charente Gray. The interior of this special edition model offers three hue choices: Ebony interior with Ebony headliner, Caraway interior with Light Oyster headliner, and Light Oyster/Ebony interior with Light Oyster headliner.

Feature highlights The Gemini edition comes with gloss black roof The Discovery Gemini edition, which will be the most affordable model in India in 2026, comes with a gloss black roof and 21-inch silver alloy wheels. It also gets silver skid plates with two hexagonal motifs exclusive to this edition. The grille is finished in a silver hue and it comes with all color options except Charente Gray offered with Tempest edition.

Interior It offers leatherette or fabric materials for the cabin The interior of the Discovery Gemini edition offers a choice between leatherette or fabric materials. Cabin themes include Ebony interior with Ebony headliner, Light Oyster interior with Light Oyster headliner, and Light Oyster/Ebony interior with Light Oyster headliner. Key features onboard this model include a 12.3-inch digital driver's display, an 11.4-inch infotainment system, a 12-speaker Meridian sound system, a three-zone climate control, powered steering column, and a 360-degree camera.