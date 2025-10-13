Diesel-powered Mercedes-Benz G-Class SUV launched in India at ₹3cr
What's the story
Mercedes-Benz has reintroduced the diesel engine option for its iconic G-Class off-roader in India after a year-long gap. The new G 450d variant is priced at ₹2.9 crore (ex-showroom) and comes with the most powerful diesel engine in Mercedes's global portfolio. With this addition, the G-Class lineup now includes petrol, diesel, and electric variants.
Engine specifications
The SUV can accelerate from 0-100km/h in under 6 seconds
The G 450d is powered by a new 3.0-liter inline six-cylinder diesel engine with 48V mild hybrid technology. It produces a maximum power of 367hp and peak torque of up to 750Nm. The integrated starter generator offers an additional boost of up to 20hp when needed. The SUV can go from 0-100km/h in just under six seconds, hitting a top speed of about 210km/h.
Off-road prowess
It offers a ground clearance of up to 241mm
The G 450d boasts a ground clearance of up to 241mm, a fording depth of up to 700mm, and approach, breakover and departure angles of up to 31 degrees. It also promises stability on sideward slopes of up to 35 degrees. Design-wise, it features chrome-finished horizontal slats on the grille, new AMG alloy wheels, and slightly redesigned bumpers.
Interior
The vehicle features dual 12.3-inch displays
The interior of the G 450d is as luxurious as you'd expect from a Mercedes-Benz. It comes with Nappa leather upholstery, customizable ambient lighting, and a high-end Burmester sound system. The SUV also features dual 12.3-inch displays running the latest MBUX NTG7 software, augmented reality navigation for off-roading, and a 'transparent bonnet' function to enhance driving experience on tough terrains.
Safety features
It comes with Level 2 ADAS suite
The G 450d comes with a Level 2 ADAS suite, including active brake assist, lane-keeping assist, and a 360-degree camera. Mercedes-Benz also offers extensive customization via its MANUFAKTUR program, which includes exclusive paint finishes and interior trims. The firm has only imported 50 units of the G-Class diesel in the first batch for Indian customers.