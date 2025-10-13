Toyota Corolla concept arrives as a stunning electric vehicle

Toyota has unveiled a new concept car, the Corolla, during a livestream from Japan. The vehicle, which was showcased alongside other innovative models like the six-wheeled Lexus LS minivan and Century coupe on stilts, has sparked speculation about its potential as a production model. Its features such as regular side mirrors and fuel cap mounted on the front fender hint at an electric vehicle (EV) version.

Future plans Likely to offer an ICE variant Despite the strong hints of an electric version, it is hard to imagine a future without a combustion-powered Corolla. The nameplate is the best-selling in automotive history and Toyota would be shooting itself in the foot by offering it only as an EV. Given the company's skepticism about electric vehicles taking over completely, a petrol variant of this model seems likely.

Availability Speculations around Corolla's other version Toyota has been tight-lipped about the new Corolla, leaving room for speculation. One theory is that this electric model could be offered alongside a nearly identical ICE version, much like the new Lexus ES. Alternatively, Toyota might pair this bold-looking Corolla with a more conventional ICE model. The concept's design features pixelated daytime running lights, a ducktail spoiler and a sloping beltline near A-pillars.