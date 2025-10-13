Toyota Corolla concept arrives as a stunning electric vehicle
What's the story
Toyota has unveiled a new concept car, the Corolla, during a livestream from Japan. The vehicle, which was showcased alongside other innovative models like the six-wheeled Lexus LS minivan and Century coupe on stilts, has sparked speculation about its potential as a production model. Its features such as regular side mirrors and fuel cap mounted on the front fender hint at an electric vehicle (EV) version.
Future plans
Likely to offer an ICE variant
Despite the strong hints of an electric version, it is hard to imagine a future without a combustion-powered Corolla. The nameplate is the best-selling in automotive history and Toyota would be shooting itself in the foot by offering it only as an EV. Given the company's skepticism about electric vehicles taking over completely, a petrol variant of this model seems likely.
Availability
Speculations around Corolla's other version
Toyota has been tight-lipped about the new Corolla, leaving room for speculation. One theory is that this electric model could be offered alongside a nearly identical ICE version, much like the new Lexus ES. Alternatively, Toyota might pair this bold-looking Corolla with a more conventional ICE model. The concept's design features pixelated daytime running lights, a ducktail spoiler and a sloping beltline near A-pillars.
Design evolution
Design indicates bold new direction for Corolla
The short hood of the new Corolla suggests a dedicated EV platform. However, Toyota has been teasing a new ultra-compact four-cylinder engine that could fit underneath, leaving some ambiguity about whether this concept is electric-only. Either way, the design language clearly suggests a bold new direction for the Corolla after decades of playing it safe. The full reveal is scheduled for the 2025 Japan Mobility Show on October 29.