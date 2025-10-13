LOADING...
Toyota's upcoming luxury coupe looks straight out of the future
It could be a concept or a one-off

By Dwaipayan Roy
Oct 13, 2025
05:47 pm
What's the story

Toyota's ultra-luxury division, Century, is set to unveil a striking new coupe at the 2025 Japan Mobility Show. The model is touted as a 'one of one,' indicating it could either be a concept or custom-built for an affluent client. The introduction of this unique vehicle marks Toyota's continued exploration of innovative body styles under its Century brand.

Design

The coupe features sliding doors and no B-pillars

Since its inception in 1967, the Century brand has been synonymous with Japanese automotive luxury. The new coupe is a major departure from previous Century models, featuring sliding doors and no B-pillars. It also comes with a shorter sliding rear door on the passenger side, hinting at rear seats. Some teaser images even suggest a central driving position and a rectangular steering "wheel."

Performance

It could be powered by an internal combustion engine

The new coupe features a rear glass-less design, dual-layer headlights and taillights reminiscent of Genesis models, and hood vents that hint at a possible combustion engine underneath. The large grille with a gold phoenix emblem isn't completely blocked off, further hinting at an internal combustion engine (ICE) setup. Besides its imposing presence, the coupe is taller than most other models in its class.

Future plans

The coupe will be revealed at the end of October

Toyota has already expressed its desire to take the Century brand global. While sedans were mostly Japan-exclusive, the SUVs are now available in China. The unnamed Century coupe will be revealed at the end of this month during the Japan Mobility Show. Along with it, Toyota's mainstay brand is also expected to unveil a Corolla concept that could give us a glimpse of its next-generation model.