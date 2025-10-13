Toyota's upcoming luxury coupe looks straight out of the future

Toyota 's ultra-luxury division, Century, is set to unveil a striking new coupe at the 2025 Japan Mobility Show. The model is touted as a 'one of one,' indicating it could either be a concept or custom-built for an affluent client. The introduction of this unique vehicle marks Toyota's continued exploration of innovative body styles under its Century brand.

Design The coupe features sliding doors and no B-pillars Since its inception in 1967, the Century brand has been synonymous with Japanese automotive luxury. The new coupe is a major departure from previous Century models, featuring sliding doors and no B-pillars. It also comes with a shorter sliding rear door on the passenger side, hinting at rear seats. Some teaser images even suggest a central driving position and a rectangular steering "wheel."

Performance It could be powered by an internal combustion engine The new coupe features a rear glass-less design, dual-layer headlights and taillights reminiscent of Genesis models, and hood vents that hint at a possible combustion engine underneath. The large grille with a gold phoenix emblem isn't completely blocked off, further hinting at an internal combustion engine (ICE) setup. Besides its imposing presence, the coupe is taller than most other models in its class.