Toyota's upcoming luxury coupe looks straight out of the future
What's the story
Toyota's ultra-luxury division, Century, is set to unveil a striking new coupe at the 2025 Japan Mobility Show. The model is touted as a 'one of one,' indicating it could either be a concept or custom-built for an affluent client. The introduction of this unique vehicle marks Toyota's continued exploration of innovative body styles under its Century brand.
Design
The coupe features sliding doors and no B-pillars
Since its inception in 1967, the Century brand has been synonymous with Japanese automotive luxury. The new coupe is a major departure from previous Century models, featuring sliding doors and no B-pillars. It also comes with a shorter sliding rear door on the passenger side, hinting at rear seats. Some teaser images even suggest a central driving position and a rectangular steering "wheel."
Performance
It could be powered by an internal combustion engine
The new coupe features a rear glass-less design, dual-layer headlights and taillights reminiscent of Genesis models, and hood vents that hint at a possible combustion engine underneath. The large grille with a gold phoenix emblem isn't completely blocked off, further hinting at an internal combustion engine (ICE) setup. Besides its imposing presence, the coupe is taller than most other models in its class.
Future plans
The coupe will be revealed at the end of October
Toyota has already expressed its desire to take the Century brand global. While sedans were mostly Japan-exclusive, the SUVs are now available in China. The unnamed Century coupe will be revealed at the end of this month during the Japan Mobility Show. Along with it, Toyota's mainstay brand is also expected to unveil a Corolla concept that could give us a glimpse of its next-generation model.