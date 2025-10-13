Hero MotoCorp expands to Italy, its 49th international market

Hero MotoCorp has partnered with Pelpi International, one of Italy 's largest distributors, for the distribution of its products. The company provides two-wheeler sales, service and parts across Italy through a network of over 160 dealers. Initially, Hero MotoCorp's products will be distributed in major cities through 36+ dealers, which will later be expanded to 54.

Market strategy

Company aims to redefine 'future of mobility'

Sanjay Bhan, Executive Vice President of Hero MotoCorp, said that entering Italy is a major milestone in their global expansion journey. He added that the company aims to redefine 'the future of mobility' with next-gen smart mobility solutions. Cesare Gali, Managing Director of Pelpi International, expressed his pride in leading Hero MotoCorp's entry into Italy. Gali also noted that the Hunk 440 and Xpulse 200 fill crucial segments in Italy, offering a unique blend of technology and value.