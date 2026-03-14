NHAI annual pass to get costlier from April 1
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Heads up, road-trippers: From April 1, 2026, the FASTag Annual Pass will cost ₹3,075 (a ₹75 bump) thanks to an inflation-linked update from NHAI.
How to buy and use the pass
It's a prepaid pass for cars and other non-commercial rides with a valid FASTag.
You get up to 200 toll crossings or access to 1,150 highway plazas in a year.
Buying is simple (just use the Rajmargyatra app or NHAI website) and your pass goes live within two hours.
Popularity of the annual pass
Launched in August 2025, the pass already has over five million users and covers around 28% of car transactions on the National Highway network.
Bijwasan plaza has about 57% of its car crossings using the Annual Pass, while Chandigarh accounts for about 14% of Annual Pass transactions nationwide.