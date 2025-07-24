Next Article
Nissan's Magnite gets 5-Star rating in Global NCAP crash tests
Nissan's Magnite SUV just scored a top 5-Star rating in the new Global NCAP crash tests.
The updated model was tested with different safety features, and this is an upgrade from its earlier 4-Star score.
Breakdown of the Magnite's safety ratings
Not all Magnites are equal: the base version with just two airbags and no ESC only managed 2 Stars.
The mid variant, with six airbags and ESC, bumped up to 4 Stars.
An improved model hit the full 5 Stars for adult safety, though child safety scores were a bit lower.