Kia India celebrates 100th CPO outlet: Key details here
Kia India just hit a big milestone—its 100th Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) outlet is now open, only three years after launching the program.
With locations in over 70 cities and covering nearly 60% of Kia's retail network, it's clear that more people are looking for reliable, certified used cars.
How Kia's certified pre-owned program works
Every car goes through a tough 175-point inspection and must have under 100,000km with a clean history to get certified.
Kia also keeps things transparent with verified service records.
Plus, the whole process—from buying to selling or exchanging—is digital and hassle-free, featuring instant payments and smooth ownership transfers.
As Joonsu Cho from Kia India puts it, this growth shows how much trust customers have in their pre-owned program.