Kia India celebrates 100th CPO outlet: Key details here

How Kia's certified pre-owned program works

Every car goes through a tough 175-point inspection and must have under 100,000km with a clean history to get certified.

Kia also keeps things transparent with verified service records.

Plus, the whole process—from buying to selling or exchanging—is digital and hassle-free, featuring instant payments and smooth ownership transfers.

As Joonsu Cho from Kia India puts it, this growth shows how much trust customers have in their pre-owned program.