Renault plans to launch 4 new models in India soon

Renault's Chennai plant currently runs at half capacity

All Renault cars are built at their big Chennai plant, which can make up to 4,80,000 vehicles a year—but it's only running at half capacity right now.

Renault wants to ramp things up for both local sales and exports (plus some Nissan models made there too).

Even though their market share is expected to dip from 2.85% in FY22 to just 0.88% by FY25, Renault India's MD Venkatram Mamillapalle says he's still optimistic about what's ahead for the brand.