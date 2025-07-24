Renault plans to launch 4 new models in India soon
Renault India is stepping up its game with plans to launch four new models over the next two years, mostly focusing on SUVs.
This comes right after they dropped the refreshed Triber on July 23, priced from ₹6.30L to ₹9.17L (ex-showroom).
With these launches, Renault hopes to grab more attention in the crowded Indian car scene, where you might already know their Kwid, Kiger, and Triber.
Renault's Chennai plant currently runs at half capacity
All Renault cars are built at their big Chennai plant, which can make up to 4,80,000 vehicles a year—but it's only running at half capacity right now.
Renault wants to ramp things up for both local sales and exports (plus some Nissan models made there too).
Even though their market share is expected to dip from 2.85% in FY22 to just 0.88% by FY25, Renault India's MD Venkatram Mamillapalle says he's still optimistic about what's ahead for the brand.