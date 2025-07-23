Next Article
Delayed again: Jaguar's all-electric Range Rover pushed to 2026
Jaguar Land Rover's all-electric Range Rover, originally set for 2024, has been delayed again—now delayed to 2026.
Over 62,000 people who pre-ordered have been notified.
JLR says this move is part of a bigger plan to rethink how and when it rolls out electric models across its brands.
EV demand not picking up and more testing needed
JLR points to two main reasons: more testing is needed, and they want to wait until demand for EVs picks up—especially since Europe's market is already crowded.
On top of that, lingering global tariff issues and delays at Tata's battery factory in the UK (now expected in 2027) are making things trickier for their supply chain.
