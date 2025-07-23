Renault Triber facelift launched, starting at ₹6.29 lakh

Same engine as before, but safety gets a boost

Under the hood, it's still powered by the trusty 1.0L petrol engine (71hp/96Nm), paired with either a five-speed manual or an optional AMT (for ₹52k extra on the Emotion variant).

Safety gets an upgrade too: six airbags, cruise control, front parking sensors, rain-sensing wipers, and auto headlamps are all included.