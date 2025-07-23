Renault Triber facelift launched, starting at ₹6.29 lakh
Renault just dropped the 2023 Triber facelift, a seven-seater MPV now starting at ₹6.29 lakh (ex-showroom).
The update brings a sharper black grille with the new Renault logo, LED projector headlamps, newly designed LED tail lights with inverted L-shaped LED light signatures, and stylish silver-accented bumpers.
Inside, you get a fresh black-beige cabin and a revamped dashboard with rear AC vents—nice for those long drives with friends or family.
Same engine as before, but safety gets a boost
Under the hood, it's still powered by the trusty 1.0L petrol engine (71hp/96Nm), paired with either a five-speed manual or an optional AMT (for ₹52k extra on the Emotion variant).
Safety gets an upgrade too: six airbags, cruise control, front parking sensors, rain-sensing wipers, and auto headlamps are all included.
Renault Group India is coming!
Renault is shaking things up in India by merging its local operations under one roof as "Renault Group India" by September 2023.
Plus, together with Nissan, they're investing €600 million to launch four new models soon—so expect even more choices in showrooms down the line.
