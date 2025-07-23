Next Article
Hero MotoCorp launches HF Deluxe Pro at ₹73,550
Hero MotoCorp just dropped the new HF Deluxe Pro, priced at ₹73,550 (ex-showroom, Delhi).
This commuter bike stands out with a segment-first LED headlamp (with a cool crown-shaped DRL) and an upgraded digital speedometer that even reminds you when fuel is low.
It's built for everyday rides and aims to make your daily commute a bit more fun.
Hero's new HF Deluxe Pro packs a practical engine
Under the hood, you get a 97.2cc engine with 7.9hp and Hero's i3S stop-start tech to save fuel in traffic.
The bike comes with tubeless tires on 18-inch wheels, adjustable rear suspension for comfort, and drum brakes on both ends.
Priced just above the regular HF Deluxe and taking on rivals like Honda Shine 100 DX, the Pro packs in extra value for anyone looking for something practical but modern.