Hero MotoCorp launches HF Deluxe Pro at ₹73,550

Hero's new HF Deluxe Pro packs a practical engine

Under the hood, you get a 97.2cc engine with 7.9hp and Hero's i3S stop-start tech to save fuel in traffic.

The bike comes with tubeless tires on 18-inch wheels, adjustable rear suspension for comfort, and drum brakes on both ends.

Priced just above the regular HF Deluxe and taking on rivals like Honda Shine 100 DX, the Pro packs in extra value for anyone looking for something practical but modern.