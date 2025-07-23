MG Cyberster electric sports car's pricing set for July 25 Auto Jul 23, 2025

MG Motor India is about to reveal the price of its all-electric sports car, the Cyberster, on July 25, 2025.

This two-seater convertible marks MG's entry into the premium EV scene and will be available at select showrooms.

Pre-bookings have been open since February, so the buzz is real.