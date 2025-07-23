MG Cyberster electric sports car's pricing set for July 25
MG Motor India is about to reveal the price of its all-electric sports car, the Cyberster, on July 25, 2025.
This two-seater convertible marks MG's entry into the premium EV scene and will be available at select showrooms.
Pre-bookings have been open since February, so the buzz is real.
510hp, 725Nm torque; sprints from 0-100km/h in just 3.2 seconds
The Cyberster packs a 77kWh battery and dual motors pushing out up to 510hp and 725Nm torque.
It sprints from 0-100km/h in just 3.2 seconds and claims a range of 443km per charge (WLTP-combined).
All-wheel drive, four driving modes, and a sporty suspension mean it's built for both speed and comfort.
Two touchscreens for controls; power soft top and scissor doors
Inside, you get a digital cluster plus two touchscreens for controls.
There's a power soft top, scissor doors with radar sensors, adaptive cruise control, and blind-spot detection—making it as smart as it is stylish.
The Cyberster definitely stands out in India's growing luxury EV crowd.