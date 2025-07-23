FASTag's annual pass scheme to ease highway toll payments

One pass costs ₹3,000

For ₹3,000, you get a pass that lasts either one year or up to 200 toll crossings—whichever comes first.

Each time you enter or exit a toll plaza on a National Highway counts as one crossing.

Just note: this doesn't cover State Highways or Expressways.

As Union Minister Nitin Gadkari puts it, the scheme should ease traffic and help with costs—though how much you save really depends on how often you hit the highways.