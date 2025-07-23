Next Article
FASTag's annual pass scheme to ease highway toll payments
FASTag is rolling out an Annual Pass Scheme from August 15, 2025, to make road trips on National Highways smoother for car, jeep, and van owners.
The idea is simple: pay once and skip the hassle at tolls, saving both time and money on your drives.
One pass costs ₹3,000
For ₹3,000, you get a pass that lasts either one year or up to 200 toll crossings—whichever comes first.
Each time you enter or exit a toll plaza on a National Highway counts as one crossing.
Just note: this doesn't cover State Highways or Expressways.
As Union Minister Nitin Gadkari puts it, the scheme should ease traffic and help with costs—though how much you save really depends on how often you hit the highways.