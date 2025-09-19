Why there won't be festive discounts on cars this Diwali

If you're waiting for additional discounts on cars and bikes after the recent GST cuts, you might be disappointed. A report by Motilal Oswal indicates that automakers are likely to reduce or even stop offering discounts altogether in the coming months. The reason? An expected surge in demand due to tax benefits, a normal monsoon season, and lower interest rates.

Profit margins Automakers to improve profit margins The report states that as demand picks up, discounts across categories are likely to trend lower. This shift is expected to help automakers improve their profit margins. The firm said, "With a pick-up in demand, we also expect discounts to trend down across key segments, which should drive margin expansion going ahead."

Market predictions Volume growth forecasts revised upward Motilal Oswal has revised its volume growth forecasts upward for all major automobile segments for FY26 and FY27. This revision is based on the expected demand revival and stronger earnings growth. The report also highlights that the premiumization trend, where consumers increasingly opt for higher-end models, is likely to continue in the market.

Market recovery Small car demand to increase from low base Interestingly, the report notes that demand for small cars is likely to rise from a very low base. This development will contribute to the overall market recovery. The revised estimates predict two-wheeler sales will grow 4% in FY26 and 7.5% in FY27, up from earlier forecasts of 1% and 5.7%, respectively. Passenger vehicle volumes are expected to increase by 3% in FY26 and 8% in FY27, higher than previous estimates of 2% and 4%, respectively.

Sales forecast Positive projections for commercial vehicles and tractors The report also predicts commercial vehicles will grow by 5% in FY26 and 7% in FY27. Tractor sales are expected to rise by 10% in FY26 and 6% in FY27. These positive projections are largely driven by the GST Council's decision to cut tax rates on most auto segments to 18% from the earlier 28%.