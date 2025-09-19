New Estonian magnet factory to power 1 million EVs annually

Expansion plans in the pipeline

This move comes after China tightened rare earth exports in April, which shook up companies worldwide.

Neo's new facility will use raw materials from Australia and has already landed contracts worth up to $100 million, with major shipments set for 2026.

Looking ahead, Neo plans to begin expansion to triple production in 2027 as Europe pushes toward greener vehicles and phases out new gas-powered cars by 2035.