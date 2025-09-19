Next Article
NVIDIA to invest $500 million in Wayve's AI self-driving tech
Auto
NVIDIA is planning a $500 million investment in Wayve Technologies, a London startup known for its AI-powered self-driving software.
This move highlights NVIDIA's push to support cutting-edge AI innovation in the UK.
Wayve's AI can drive cars without detailed maps
Wayve, founded in 2017, has built "Embodied AI" that lets cars learn from camera data and drive without relying on detailed maps.
Their tech works across different vehicles and environments, and they've teamed up with Nissan and Uber for both driver-assist features and fully driverless rides in London.
Wayve raised over $1B last year
Wayve's latest Gen-3 platform is set to run on NVIDIA's DRIVE AGX Thor hardware.
This comes after Wayve raised over $1 billion last year in a funding round led by SoftBank, with NVIDIA and Uber among the investors.