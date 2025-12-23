Ola Electric launches 'Hyperservice' with same-day service promise
Ola Electric just rolled out "Hyperservice," aiming to double its service centers to 1,000 by December 2025.
They're also training 100,000 third-party mechanics and guaranteeing same-day repairs—or you get a backup Ola S1 scooter if it takes longer.
Smarter, faster EV servicing
With AI-powered diagnostics and predictive maintenance, Hyperservice is designed to catch problems early.
If you're on Ola Care+ and your ride's delayed, they'll even send cab coupons your way.
Plus, a rapid-response team is working nationwide to clear backlogs—Bangalore already feels the difference.
More freedom for EV owners
Hyperservice now lets independent garages and mechanics access genuine parts and certification through the Ola app.
So over a million Ola EV owners can choose where they get their scooters serviced—supporting local talent while building up India's homegrown EV scene.