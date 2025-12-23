Mercedes-Benz to pay $150M for cheating emissions tests

Mercedes-Benz Group has agreed to a settlement of $149.6 million with nearly all US states over allegations of using "defeat devices" in its diesel vehicles. These devices were reportedly used to cheat emissions tests, a practice that has been at the center of the global "dieselgate" scandal for over a decade. The company confirmed the settlement but denied any wrongdoing in an official statement.

Accusations Allegations of deception and competitive advantage Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings accused Mercedes-Benz of deliberately lying to gain an unearned competitive advantage. She said, "This was not a technical error or a paperwork mistake. It was a lie." The company was accused of violating state environmental laws and statutes against unfair or deceptive trade practices by selling over 211,000 vehicles nationwide from 2008 to 2016 with software that manipulated emissions controls during tests but relaxed them during normal operations.

Emissions breach Impact of defeat devices on vehicle emissions The defeat devices allowed Mercedes vehicles to exceed legal limits for nitrogen oxide emissions, a pollutant that can cause respiratory illnesses and contribute to smog. Despite these violations, the company marketed its cars as more efficient and environmentally friendly than gasoline-fueled models. The settlement requires Mercedes to pay $120 million to attorney generals, with an additional $29 million payment suspended and potentially waived pending completion of a consumer relief program.