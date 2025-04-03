Ola Electric launches 'HyperDelivery' for same-day vehicle registration and delivery
What's the story
Ola Electric has launched a new 'HyperDelivery' service promising same-day registration and delivery of vehicles.
The service's pilot phase is currently being tested in Bengaluru. During this quarter, Ola Electric plans to expand this initiative across India in a phased manner.
The company said customers can now purchase their vehicle either online or at an Ola Electric Store and get their fully registered vehicles within hours.
Tech integration
AI and in-house registration streamline delivery process
The HyperDelivery service comes as Ola Electric's strategic move to leverage artificial intelligence (AI) for automation and bring the vehicle registration process in-house.
By combining these critical steps into its operations, Ola Electric has made the journey from purchase to delivery a lot more efficient.
The change is expected to improve the customer experience by cutting down the processing time for vehicle registrations by a lot.
Customer convenience
Ola Electric's HyperDelivery revolutionizes vehicle purchase experience
A representative from Ola Electric said that "HyperDelivery has completely transformed the vehicle purchase and delivery experience in the automotive segment."
The company hopes to offer a smoother purchase experience to its customers by removing tedious processes and long delivery timelines.
This innovative move could change the way vehicles are bought and delivered in India.