What's the story

Google's move to bring gaming capabilities in cars (via Android Auto) has triggered a wave of criticism and concern.

The tech giant's step has been compared to adding distractions that could compromise road safety.

Experts are especially concerned about the security risks of these games, as they could be potential targets for hackers.

Akash Mahajan, CEO of cloud security firm Kloudle, said, "The more functionality you add — such as gaming — the larger the attack surface becomes."