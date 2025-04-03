Playing Android games in cars? Your vehicle might get hacked
What's the story
Google's move to bring gaming capabilities in cars (via Android Auto) has triggered a wave of criticism and concern.
The tech giant's step has been compared to adding distractions that could compromise road safety.
Experts are especially concerned about the security risks of these games, as they could be potential targets for hackers.
Akash Mahajan, CEO of cloud security firm Kloudle, said, "The more functionality you add — such as gaming — the larger the attack surface becomes."
Security risks
Exploits to gain access to vital car controls
Mahajan stressed that gaming systems in cars should be separate from critical driving functions like steering and braking.
He cautioned that if these systems aren't sufficiently separated, they could be hijacked by attackers to access other elements of the system.
Liudas Kanapienis, CEO of consumer data and security company Ondato, shared similar thoughts claiming games running on Android Auto aren't guaranteed full separation from critical vehicle systems.
Remote threats
Gaming apps could be exploited for remote attacks
Kanapienis highlighted the potential risks of in-car gaming systems requiring internet connectivity.
He warned that if an attacker compromises such a system, they could potentially access personal data, track locations, or install malware.
This concern is not unfounded as security researchers have previously hacked cars by accessing mission-critical functions through onboard entertainment systems.
Reassurance
Google reassures gaming systems are separate from driving functions
Despite the concerns raised, Google has reassured that the gaming systems in question are separate from essential driving functions.
The company said that these games will only be accessible when the car is parked, and not while it is moving.
However, this assurance has done little to quell fears among experts about potential security risks associated with in-car gaming.