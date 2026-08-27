Porsche's 'entry-level' race car costs $275,000

The 911 Challenge is priced at $275,000, making it the most affordable entry in Porsche's motorsport portfolio.

It features a naturally aspirated 4.0-liter flat-six engine from the road-going GT3.

The engine revs to a screaming 9,000rpm and produces an impressive 508hp with torque peaking at 471Nm.

This makes it more powerful than the road-going GT3 while keeping costs down.