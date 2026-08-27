Porsche's 'entry-level' race car costs $275,000
What's the story
Porsche has unveiled the 911 Challenge, its latest entry-level race car. The new model is based on the road-going 911 GT3 and borrows its flat-six engine, chassis, and gearbox. However, to make it lighter and more efficient for racing purposes, Porsche has stripped it down by removing features like airbags, carpeting, and insulation.
Performance specs
The Challenge borrows naturally aspirated 4.0-liter flat-six from GT3
The 911 Challenge is priced at $275,000, making it the most affordable entry in Porsche's motorsport portfolio.
It features a naturally aspirated 4.0-liter flat-six engine from the road-going GT3.
The engine revs to a screaming 9,000rpm and produces an impressive 508hp with torque peaking at 471Nm.
This makes it more powerful than the road-going GT3 while keeping costs down.
Design details
Its interior has been stripped of non-essential features
The 911 Challenge's interior has been stripped of non-essential features such as airbags, passenger seat, trim, sound insulation, and floor mats. However, it still retains air conditioning for comfort.
The car also gets a modified steering wheel from the GT3 RS with paddles for manual shifting.
Other features include a welded-in roll cage, fire-extinguishing system, adjustable racing bucket seat with six-point harness, among others.
Cost efficiency
It weighs about as much as a standard GT3
The 911 Challenge weighs about as much as a standard 911 GT3 at 1,450kg.
However, this figure includes 18kg of ballast on the passenger side and skinny transport tires.
The 911 Challenge is eligible to compete in a variety of one-make series around the world.
It will be racing in the 2027 season, further proving its potential as a competitive entry-level race car.