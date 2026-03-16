Porsche's 2026 911 GT3 debuts with track-focused Pirelli Trofeo RS tires
Porsche's 2026 911 GT3 is here, and for the first time, you can get it with Pirelli Trofeo RS tires made for serious track days.
Under the hood, there's a naturally aspirated 4.0-liter flat-six engine pushing out 502hp and revving up to 9,000 rpm.
With the PDK transmission, it rockets from 0 to 97km/h in just 3.2 seconds.
The new GT3 features double-wishbone front suspension
The new GT3 features double-wishbone front suspension and PASM adaptive dampers for sharper handling.
For 2026, the GT3 is factory-shod with the Pirelli P Zero R; the Pirelli Trofeo RS is a dealer-available track tire that delivers progressive, communicative feedback on track.
You can pick between a seven-speed PDK dual-clutch or a lighter six-speed manual gearbox.
How much does it cost?
Starting at $230,500 (or $235,800 if you want the Touring Package), this isn't exactly pocket change.
The Trofeo RS tires aren't fitted at the factory: they must be ordered separately, either through a Porsche dealer or via third-party retailers, if you're planning regular track sessions.
For daily driving, keep the factory-fit or other road-legal tires; reserve the Trofeo RS for dedicated track use.