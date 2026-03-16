Porsche's 2026 911 GT3 debuts with track-focused Pirelli Trofeo RS tires Auto Mar 16, 2026

Porsche's 2026 911 GT3 is here, and for the first time, you can get it with Pirelli Trofeo RS tires made for serious track days.

Under the hood, there's a naturally aspirated 4.0-liter flat-six engine pushing out 502hp and revving up to 9,000 rpm.

With the PDK transmission, it rockets from 0 to 97km/h in just 3.2 seconds.