Porsche's 911 Turbo S Hybrid is faster than Bugatti Veyron
Porsche just revealed its 2026 911 Turbo S Hybrid, blending electric power with its legendary flat-six engine.
This new hybrid rockets from 0-100km/h in just 2.5 seconds—matching Bugatti speeds—and tops out at 322km/h.
It even set a new lap time for the 911 Turbo S at the Nurburgring, beating the previous model by 14 seconds, showing Porsche isn't slowing down as it goes greener.
Coupe and convertible variants on offer
You can get the Turbo S Hybrid as either a coupe or convertible, with prices starting at $272,650 and deliveries kicking off worldwide in spring 2026.
Porsche is clearly aiming to keep its high-performance vibe alive while stepping into the future of electrification.