Porsche's 911 Turbo S Hybrid is faster than Bugatti Veyron Auto Sep 08, 2025

Porsche just revealed its 2026 911 Turbo S Hybrid, blending electric power with its legendary flat-six engine.

This new hybrid rockets from 0-100km/h in just 2.5 seconds—matching Bugatti speeds—and tops out at 322km/h.

It even set a new lap time for the 911 Turbo S at the Nurburgring, beating the previous model by 14 seconds, showing Porsche isn't slowing down as it goes greener.