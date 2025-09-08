2025 Ducati Multistrada V4 series launched in India at ₹23L

Ducati has launched its 2025 Multistrada V4 and V4 S motorcycles in India. The new models come with a sportier design, advanced electronics, better fuel efficiency, and improved passenger comfort. The base model of the range starts at ₹22.98 lakh (ex-showroom). Bipul Chandra, Managing Director of Ducati India, said that the bikes represent a new era for luxury adventure touring in the country.

Design Its front end draws inspiration from the Panigale V4 The 2025 Multistrada V4 features a sharper and more aggressive front end, with styling cues from the Panigale V4. The redesigned headlamp cluster is framed by new painted elements, reminiscent of Ducati icons like the 916 and 1098. A sharper silencer design with a distinctive exhaust note further emphasizes its sporting DNA.

Performance A look at the engine The 2025 Multistrada V4 is powered by Ducati's 1,158cc V4 Granturismo engine. It delivers a power output of 170hp at 10,750rpm and torque of up to 123.8Nm at 9,000rpm. The bike also features extended cylinder deactivation technology that can cut fuel consumption by as much as 6%. This not only improves the riding range but also reduces emissions significantly.

Upgrades It features Marzocchi Ducati Skyhook Suspension EVO The Multistrada V4 comes with a lightweight aluminum monocoque frame, repositioned swingarm pivot for improved load stability, and a double-sided aluminum swingarm. The V4 S variant features an updated Marzocchi Ducati Skyhook Suspension EVO with predictive bump detection and wider preload range. An automatic lowering device can reduce the seat height by as much as 30mm at low speeds, enhancing manageability.

Safety enhancements It comes with forward collision warning and adaptive cruise control The Multistrada V4 S gets advanced safety features such as forward collision warning (FCW), adaptive cruise control (ACC), and blind-spot detection (BSD). The updated Ducati Brake Light system turns on hazard indicators during emergency braking, improving visibility for vehicles behind. Other facilities include three levels of engine brake control (EBC) and a MotoGP-derived electronic system that refines ABS cornering, wheelie control, and traction control.