China's EV and hybrid sales growth slows to 18-month low

Market adjustments

BYD lowers sales target amid changing market dynamics

In response to the changing market conditions, electric vehicle (EV) maker BYD has lowered its sales target for this year by as much as 16% to 4.6 million vehicles. Meanwhile, Li Auto has witnessed a drop in hybrid demand, with its August sales declining year on year for the third consecutive month. Despite the slowdown in overall sales, extended-range hybrid sales in China showed a slight year-on-year increase of 0.3% after an 11.4% drop in July.