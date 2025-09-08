Mercedes-AMG GT XX is a tri-motor EV supercar
Mercedes-AMG just pulled the wraps off the GT XX at IAA Mobility 2025, stepping into the all-electric performance game for the first time.
This sleek machine runs on a new AMG.EA platform and features a tri-motor setup—built with YASA—that cranks out over 1,360hp and can hit more than 360km/h.
It's a big move toward combining cutting-edge tech with AMG's signature speed.
The GT XX uses 2 lightweight rear motors
The GT XX uses two lightweight rear motors for everyday driving, with an extra front motor kicking in when you need serious power or traction.
Oil cooling and special gearsets keep things efficient without losing that AMG punch.
With its aerodynamic design and electric focus, the GT XX marks a major step in Mercedes-AMG's push to shape the future of high-performance EVs.