Mercedes-AMG GT XX is a tri-motor EV supercar
Sep 08, 2025

Mercedes-AMG just pulled the wraps off the GT XX at IAA Mobility 2025, stepping into the all-electric performance game for the first time.

This sleek machine runs on a new AMG.EA platform and features a tri-motor setup—built with YASA—that cranks out over 1,360hp and can hit more than 360km/h.

It's a big move toward combining cutting-edge tech with AMG's signature speed.