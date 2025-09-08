Qualcomm and BMW roll out Snapdragon Ride Pilot

The iX3 packs a full-circle camera setup for spotting objects

The iX3 packs a full-circle camera setup for spotting objects, reading lanes, and helping you park.

It uses both traditional rules and AI for smarter, more aware driving.

Thanks to over-the-air updates and Qualcomm's V2X chip (which lets your car "talk" to its surroundings), it aims to make driving safer and more connected.

This launch is set to push automated driving tech forward worldwide—so keep an eye out for what's next!