Qualcomm and BMW roll out Snapdragon Ride Pilot
Qualcomm and BMW just rolled out the Snapdragon Ride Pilot, a new automated driving system now live in the recently unveiled BMW iX3.
This tech supports AD levels ranging from entry-level NCAP to advanced Level 2+ automation, and it's already validated for use in over 60 countries—with plans to reach 100 by 2026.
The iX3 packs a full-circle camera setup for spotting objects, reading lanes, and helping you park.
It uses both traditional rules and AI for smarter, more aware driving.
Thanks to over-the-air updates and Qualcomm's V2X chip (which lets your car "talk" to its surroundings), it aims to make driving safer and more connected.
This launch is set to push automated driving tech forward worldwide—so keep an eye out for what's next!