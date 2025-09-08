Next Article
VW's iconic Polo turns 50 in 2026 with ID. Polo
Volkswagen is giving its classic Polo a modern twist by launching the all-electric ID. Polo in 2026, just as the beloved hatchback turns 50.
This move blends nostalgia with new tech, building on ideas from their recent ID. 2all concept.
ID. Polo GTI and electric ID. CROSS on the way
Right after the ID. Polo, VW will roll out the sporty electric ID. Polo GTI—so you get that classic GTI punch, but battery-powered.
Both models are set to debut at IAA Mobility in Munich from September 8-14, 2025.
Also on the way: the ID. CROSS, an electric spin on VW's T-Cross SUV, with production planned for late 2026—all showing VW's push for quality and innovation as cars go greener.