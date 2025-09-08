VW's iconic Polo turns 50 in 2026 with ID. Polo

ID. Polo GTI and electric ID. CROSS on the way

Right after the ID. Polo, VW will roll out the sporty electric ID. Polo GTI—so you get that classic GTI punch, but battery-powered.

Both models are set to debut at IAA Mobility in Munich from September 8-14, 2025.

Also on the way: the ID. CROSS, an electric spin on VW's T-Cross SUV, with production planned for late 2026—all showing VW's push for quality and innovation as cars go greener.