Nissan slashes prices of Magnite variants ahead of festive season

Top-end variants see up to ₹1 lakh off

The Magnite N Connecta CVT and KURO Special Edition CVT are now both under ₹10 lakh.

Top-end variants like the Magnite CVT Tekna and Tekna+ have seen major drops—up to ₹1 lakh off.

Nissan's MD Saurabh Vatsa says this move is all about boosting excitement and making their cars more accessible during this peak buying season.