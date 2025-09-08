Next Article
Nissan slashes prices of Magnite variants ahead of festive season
Nissan India just made buying a new car a bit easier by cutting prices for its Magnite variants, thanks to recent GST reductions.
With the festive season around the corner, models like the Magnite Visia MT now start under ₹6 lakh—making them more wallet-friendly.
Top-end variants see up to ₹1 lakh off
The Magnite N Connecta CVT and KURO Special Edition CVT are now both under ₹10 lakh.
Top-end variants like the Magnite CVT Tekna and Tekna+ have seen major drops—up to ₹1 lakh off.
Nissan's MD Saurabh Vatsa says this move is all about boosting excitement and making their cars more accessible during this peak buying season.