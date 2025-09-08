Aprilia RSV4 X-GP is track-only superbike with unique winglets: Details

Under the hood, there's a 1,099cc V4 engine tuned for serious performance—delivering 238hp. The bike features top-tier racing parts like Ohlins suspension, Brembo GP4 brakes, Marchesini magnesium wheels, and Pirelli slick tires. Carbon-fiber fairings help keep things stable at high speeds.

Each bike comes with a personal handover ceremony

Priced at €90,000 (about ₹93 lakh) before taxes and only available in Europe, each RSV4 X-GP comes with a personal handover ceremony at Aprilia's Noale racing HQ.

With just 30 made and all those MotoGP vibes packed in, this one's really for hardcore collectors and racing fans looking for something rare to brag about.