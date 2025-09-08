This is how Volkswagen's future entry-level EV will look like

Volkswagen has unveiled its latest compact electric SUV concept, the ID. CROSS. The new model is a preview of the brand's future entry-level EV and joins other small electric prototypes such as the ID.2all, ID. GTI Concept, and ID. EVERY1. Production versions are set to launch in 2026, starting with the ID. Polo and ID. Polo GTI cars.

Design The SUV measures 4,161mm long and offers 450-liter boot The ID. CROSS is similar in size to the existing T-Cross, measuring 4,161mm long, 1,839mm wide and 1,588mm tall with a wheelbase of 2,601mm. The designers have maximized this footprint to create a spacious cabin and boot space - offering up to 450-liter of cargo space plus an extra 25-liter in the frunk. The SUV rides on custom Goodyear tires wrapped around large "Balboa" alloys.

Tech specs Its interior feels like a lounge with plant motifs The interior of the ID. CROSS is designed to feel like a lounge, with a clean and airy design in Vanilla Chai color scheme. It features fabric-rich surfaces and plant motifs integrated into the floating center console. The cockpit has been redesigned with usability as its main focus, providing drivers an 11.0-inch digital instrument display and a 13.0-inch infotainment screen for easy access to controls and information on-the-go.