Uber to test robotaxi service in Germany next year

Uber and its partner Momenta will conduct trials of fully autonomous cars in Germany , starting in 2026. The tests will be conducted in Munich, using Level 4 autonomous vehicles. These are fully driverless vehicles that can operate without safety drivers within a specific geographic area. If successful, the plan is to expand this robotaxi service to other European cities in the coming years.

Partnership details Momenta's role in the trials Shanghai-based Momenta, which already runs its own robotaxi service, will be a key player in these trials. Earlier this year, Uber had announced plans to integrate Momenta's robotaxis into its ride-hailing platform. However, this would only be done in cities outside the US and China. The initial phase of this integration would see safety monitors behind the wheel before transitioning to fully driverless vehicles.

Company profile Momenta provides driver assistance software to several automakers Momenta, which is backed by China's state-owned SAIC Motor, GM, Toyota, Mercedes-Benz, and Bosch, provides driver assistance software to several automakers such as Mercedes and BMW. The company's involvement in Uber's autonomous vehicle trials highlights the growing trend of collaboration between tech companies and traditional automakers in the development of self-driving technology.