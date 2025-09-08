Uber to launch fully driverless cars in Munich by 2026

Uber's move to expand beyond its usual markets

Momenta already operates robotaxis in Shanghai and develops tech for big names like BMW.

For starters, their German robotaxis will have safety monitors, but full autonomy is coming soon after.

This move fits Uber's push to grow beyond its usual markets.

Meanwhile, companies like Baidu, Lyft, and Volkswagen are also rolling out driverless projects across Europe and the US—so expect more self-driving rides on the horizon.