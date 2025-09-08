Next Article
Uber to launch fully driverless cars in Munich by 2026
Uber is teaming up with Shanghai-based Momenta to launch fully driverless cars in Munich by 2026.
These Level 4 autonomous vehicles will initially feature safety monitors behind the wheel and will run in select areas, marking a major step for Europe as it works to catch up with the US and China in the robotaxi race.
Uber's move to expand beyond its usual markets
Momenta already operates robotaxis in Shanghai and develops tech for big names like BMW.
For starters, their German robotaxis will have safety monitors, but full autonomy is coming soon after.
This move fits Uber's push to grow beyond its usual markets.
Meanwhile, companies like Baidu, Lyft, and Volkswagen are also rolling out driverless projects across Europe and the US—so expect more self-driving rides on the horizon.