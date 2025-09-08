BMW and Mercedes-Benz take on Tesla Model Y with new EVs

Both brands are clearly stepping up their game

The BMW iX3, priced around $80,000 in Europe, promises a longer range and faster charging than the current Model Y.

Mercedes hasn't shared the electric GLC's price yet, but the models pack advanced NVIDIA tech for Mercedes and Qualcomm tech for BMW to achieve smarter self-driving.

With Tesla's sales slipping in Europe lately, BMW and Mercedes are hoping these high-tech SUVs will attract tech-forward consumers and Tesla defectors looking for something fresh in the EV scene.