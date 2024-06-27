In brief Simplifying... In brief Range Rover's new Celestial Collection of Sport SUVs draws inspiration from celestial bodies, featuring unique designs and finishes.

The collection includes the earth-toned Gaea Curation, the shimmering Theia Curation, the vibrant Io Curation, the star-inspired Vega Curation, and the sun-inspired Sol Curation.

Each model offers distinctive exterior finishes and luxurious interior options, reflecting their celestial namesakes.

By Akash Pandey 05:35 pm Jun 27, 2024

What's the story Land Rover has launched a new series for the Range Rover Sport, named the SV Celestial Collection. This collection is inspired by mythology and celestial bodies, featuring five distinct models: Gaea, Theia, Io, Vega, and Sol. Each model boasts unique design elements including bespoke paint finishes, upholstery and trim inserts, 23-inch wheels, carbon ceramic brakes, and a carbon fiber bonnet.

Gaea Curation

SV Gaea is named after Greek goddess

The Range Rover Sport Gaea Curation is the first model in the collection. Named after the Greek goddess of Earth, it features an earthy-toned exterior and upholstery. Unique elements include a Green Terre Matte paint finish, satin carbon fiber exhaust finisher, bronze-finished brake calipers, and unique badging. The interior offers options of Caraway Windsor leather upholstery with Kvadrat steelcut backboards mated with brown birch wood finishers or a leather-free Ebony and Cinder Grey upholstery with darker birch wood inserts.

Theia Curation

Theia Curation is inspired by Greek Titaness

The second model in the collection is the Theia Curation, named after a Titaness in Greek mythology representing 'sight and shimmering light.' This model features an Ilmenite Grey Satin paint finish with hints of metal flake and gold-finished alloy wheels. Inside, the cabin can be specced in either Ebony and Ecru or Ebony and Pimento Windsor leather. Unique design detailing can be found in the trim inserts on the center console.

Io Curation

Io Curation draws inpiration from Jupiter's moon

The third model in the Celestial Collection is the Io Curation, inspired by Jupiter's moon, Io. It features a disctictive orange Cyllene Gloss paint finish that changes hues based on the angle of light, reflecting Io's constantly changing surface. Additional unique details include carbon fiber exhaust finishers and carbon fiber wheels. The interior can be trimmed in either Ebony and Lunar Windsor leather or a lighter-tone Ebony and Rosewood configuration.

Vega Curation

Vega influenced by the star Lyra

The fourth model in the collection, Vega, is made after the star of the same name from the Lyra constellation. It has a unique Verrier Blue exterior paint finish with a black roof and exposed carbon fiber detailing on the wheels, bonnet, and exhaust. Buyers can select from a dark or light theme for the interior with either Ebony and Perlino leather with cream ash burl trim finishers or the darker Raven Blue and Ebony paired with black birch finishers.

Sol Curation

Final model: Sol Curation inspired by the sun

The final model in the Celestial Collection is Sol, drawing inspiration from the Sun. It features a glossy Aurora Yellow paint finish, which gives the SUV a greenish-yellow hue, mated with a black finished roof and exposed carbon fiber elements like the exhaust and wheels. The bright exterior is contrasted with a more subdued interior, featuring upholstery options like Navy Windsor leather with light contrast stitching or a non-leather ebony upholstery with yellow stitching.