Mercedes-Benz India registers record sales in FY26, top-end cars shine

Mercedes-Benz India has announced its best fiscal year ever, with a record sale of 19,363 units in FY2026 (April 2025 to March 2026). The company also witnessed a 7% year-on-year (YoY) growth in Q1 CY2026 (January to March), selling 5,131 units. The E-Class LWB continued to be India's top-selling luxury sedan during this period.

Sales surge Top-end luxury vehicles saw 16% growth The 'Top-End Luxury vehicles' segment, which includes the S-Class, GLS, G-Class and EQS, Maybach and AMG line-ups, was the main contributor to Mercedes-Benz's growth in FY2026. Demand for these high-end models grew by an impressive 16% YoY during this period. In Q1 CY2026 alone, sales of these top-end cars jumped by a whopping 25% compared to last year.

Model demand S-Class, EQS SUV, Maybach models among most popular top-end cars Among the top-end cars sold by Mercedes-Benz India, the S-Class, EQS SUV, AMG G 63, and Maybach range were the most popular. The waiting period for these luxury vehicles currently ranges from four to 12 months. This high demand is a clear indication of the brand's strong presence in India's luxury car market.

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