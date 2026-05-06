Red Bull RB17 in final assembly with deliveries spring 2027
Red Bull's RB17 hypercar is finally in its last assembly stage, moving closer to reality. Deliveries are set for spring 2027, and testing kicks off soon.
Program Chief Rob Bray says Red Bull will begin testing and development sessions within a few weeks.
Designed by Formula 1 legend Adrian Newey, this track-only car first wowed crowds at the 2024 Goodwood Festival of Speed.
Cosworth 4.5-liter V-12 and electric motor
The RB17 packs a Cosworth-developed 4.5-liter V-12 engine with 1,000hp, plus a 200hp electric motor for a wild combined 1,200hp.
Weighing under 907kg and topping out at 354km/h, it's built for serious speed and grip.
The latest tweaks include a new central spine over the engine cover to boost aerodynamics and downforce (up to an impressive 1700kg), making this one seriously advanced machine.