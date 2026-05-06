Red Bull RB17 in final assembly with deliveries spring 2027

Cosworth 4.5-liter V-12 and electric motor

The RB17 packs a Cosworth-developed 4.5-liter V-12 engine with 1,000hp, plus a 200hp electric motor for a wild combined 1,200hp.

Weighing under 907kg and topping out at 354km/h, it's built for serious speed and grip.

The latest tweaks include a new central spine over the engine cover to boost aerodynamics and downforce (up to an impressive 1700kg), making this one seriously advanced machine.