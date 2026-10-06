Renault's latest concept wants to make minivans cool again
What's the story
Renault has announced its plan to showcase the E-Space Concept at the 2026 Paris Motor Show. The French automaker is looking to bring back its famous voiture a vivre (cars for living) philosophy with a modern twist. The move comes as a response to the declining popularity of minivans, which have been overshadowed by SUVs in recent years.
Design inspiration
What was the original Espace all about?
The E-Space Concept is a modern take on the original model launched in 1984.
The first-generation Espace was revolutionary for its time, offering a spacious passenger compartment in a compact package.
It could seat up to seven people and had an interior that could be configured in many ways.
The rear seats were removable or rearrangeable, while front seats could even swivel around like a lounge on wheels.
Market influence
The 1st-generation Espace shaped the European MPV market
The original Espace was instrumental in shaping the European minivan market.
It proved that family cars could be spacious and flexible without being commercial vans with windows.
However, it wasn't an instant success; Renault sold only nine units in its first month on the French market.
But eventually, this unique concept caught on, and other automakers followed suit into the booming European MPV market.
Looks
How does the new E-Space Concept differ from the original?
The E-Space Concept borrows elements from the original model, including a boxy shape, short overhangs, and retro-futuristic grille.
However, it also features modern touches such as large wheels and a light-up badge.
In place of side mirrors are cameras for better visibility. Traditional door handles have been replaced by winglets in the beltline to give it a cleaner profile.
Powertrain
The new model is purely electric
The E-Space Concept is 4.7 meters long, the same as the current-generation Espace SUV.
However, unlike its combustion engine-powered counterpart, this one is purely electric.
Renault has not revealed much about its technical specifications yet, but we are excited to see what they have in store for us at the Paris Motor Show on October 12.